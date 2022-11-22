Wife of Dew Drop Inn owner struck, killed while crossing Old Shell Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The wife of the owner of a popular Mobile restaurant has died after she was struck by a vehicle on Old Shell Road.

The Dew Drop Inn announced it is closed today following the tragedy Monday.

According to a Facebook post by the restaurant, Robin Russell Hamlin, wife of owner Powell Hamlin, was struck by a car and killed while trying to walk across the street. The restaurant is located on Old Shell Road.

The posting stated that further business hours and arrangements to be announced.

The complete Facebook post:

“This is a tough post to write, so I’m going to keep it short. Yesterday we unexpectedly lost a dear member of our Dew Drop family. Robin Russell Hamlin, wife of owner Powell Hamlin, was tragically struck by a car and killed while trying to walk across the street. Those words strung together don’t seem to make any sense. It doesn’t seem real. We as a family all need time to process and rest. And so, we will be closed today to take it all in.

“We humbly ask for your love and prayers: prayers for Powell, her sweet daughter Arden, and her incredible family as they navigate this extremely intense and difficult time. We ask that you wrap them in your love and support. And we ask that you hug your family and friends a little bit tighter today and tell them just how much you love them.

“Further business hours and arrangements to be announced.”

