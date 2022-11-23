Folks roll up their sleeves to serve free Thanksgiving meals in Alabama Village

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With Thanksgiving tomorrow, some folks are showing their gratitude by serving others.

Light of the Village (LOV) handed out 700 Thanksgiving meals to residents in Prichard on Wednesday.

Several organizations in the community locked arms with LOV to serve families-from slicing hundreds of pies to bringing goats and rabbits for kids to play with.

LOV is a local organization dedicated to spreading hope.

“This event for us is very much like a family reunion and so we’re always thankful we have the opportunity to see folks and catch up with folks we haven’t maybe seen in years and also to reach out to other folks in the community who are not familiar with our programs and what we do—and so it casts their really wide net where we can bring folks in—feed them a good meal and make them feel welcome,” said Morgan Carnley with LOV.

Morgan Carnley says serving 700 meals requires a team effort every year.

“Chef Rob Steven does a fantastic job. He does the dressing, the mac and cheese and all the sides and different churches donate the plates, the pies and then folks from different schools and organizations open the cranberry and help us set up the tables and get ready—it’s just a fantastic community event.”

There was something for everyone, not to mention the food pantry.

Volunteers in the pantry handed out bags of food that will help feed families after the event is over.

For some people-- serving here is a yearly tradition.

“For us, we have a big family and we know that it takes a lot of hands to make things work and so to be able to come and serve today- we’ll serve here before we prepare our family’s meal tomorrow. For us, just to be able to give back- to partner— to lock arms with Light of the Village with John and their team—for us it’s an honor,” expressed Annie Miller.

Annie Miller says they’ll roll up their sleeves to pull the hot, fresh turkey for hours until there is none left.

“It’s an incredible ministry—what they do here is phenomenal and just encouraging people to look beyond themselves, beyond their own families and look around- is there someone else that we could serve? They’ve created a great opportunity in this community for people to come alongside and serve- but each one of us has a neighbor, friend and family that needs a little extra love,” added Miller.

If you want to show a little extra love to LOV this holiday season, you can visit the link to their website.

