Former Alabama star and NFL veteran Mark Barron hosts 6th annual food giveaway in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Former Alabama player and NFL veteran Mark Barron hosted his sixth annual food giveaway Tuesday afternoon in Prichard.

Hundreds of turkeys were handed out along with other items.

“It’s a blessing to be a blessing. You never know what people are going through or what you might need. For some, this might be a huge help. For others, this might be a small help. It’s just a blessing to be able to come out here and help where it’s needed at,” Barron said.

With live music and a family friendly atmosphere, there were smiles all around. The non-profit group “together assisting people” partnered with Barron to help with the giveaway.

“We’ve all been here where times are tough right. Most importantly, you want to bring families together during this wonderful time. So, to be able to have a small, but large part in that, that’s what you want to do. Put a smile on people’s faces. That’s why Mark’s been doing this for six years,” TAP Executive Director Chris Rogers said.

And it wasn’t just turkey. 20 families were surprised with 50 dollar gift cards.

“It’s so much going on in the community. So, whenever you can spread some positive light in any type of way, I love to be able to do it,” Barron said.

