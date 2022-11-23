Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

FOX10 News Fugitive Files helps with 3 more MPD arrests

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files helped the Mobile Police Department bag three more people who were on the run from the law.

MPD said one’s a rapper, and the other two used a unique way to steal money from their victim--using his cell phone.

Mobile police arrested Dennis Lamar III, or “Den Den” as he’s known to his rap fans. According to investigators, Lamar is accused of stealing a PlayStation 4 and cash from a woman he was trying to help sell her PlayStation 4.

Also under arrest are Demetrius Jackson and Arthur Jackson who, along with one other person, held a victim at gunpoint and demanded cash, according to police. When the victim told them he didn’t have any money with him, they allegedly grabbed his phone, went to his banking app and transferred money out of his account into theirs.

Investigators said Devin Campbell, third suspect in the robbery, is still on the run.

Anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the CrimeStoppers hotline at 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mobile City Council has heated debate over medical marijuana dispensaries coming to the Port City
Mobile City Council has heated debate over medical marijuana dispensaries coming to the Port City
Mother to Chickasaw homicide victim speaks out after latest arrest
Mother to Chickasaw homicide victim speaks out after latest arrest
Mark Barron hosted his sixth annual food giveaway this afternoon in Prichard.
Mark Barron hosted his sixth annual food giveaway this afternoon in Prichard.
Foley man pleads guilty to illegal gun sales – including some weapons used in crimes
Foley man pleads guilty to illegal gun sales – including some weapons used in crimes