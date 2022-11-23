FOX10 News Fugitive Files helps with 3 more MPD arrests

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files helped the Mobile Police Department bag three more people who were on the run from the law.

MPD said one’s a rapper, and the other two used a unique way to steal money from their victim--using his cell phone.

Mobile police arrested Dennis Lamar III, or “Den Den” as he’s known to his rap fans. According to investigators, Lamar is accused of stealing a PlayStation 4 and cash from a woman he was trying to help sell her PlayStation 4.

Also under arrest are Demetrius Jackson and Arthur Jackson who, along with one other person, held a victim at gunpoint and demanded cash, according to police. When the victim told them he didn’t have any money with him, they allegedly grabbed his phone, went to his banking app and transferred money out of his account into theirs.

Investigators said Devin Campbell, third suspect in the robbery, is still on the run.

Anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the CrimeStoppers hotline at 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.

