Holiday rain possible

(WALA) - Today was a nice day across the Gulf Coast. Heading into tonight, clouds will begin to clear. An isolated shower is possible later this evening.

Temperatures will dip down into the mid- to upper 40s and the lower 50s tonight.

Your Wednesday is looking nice, with daytime highs slightly warmer in the upper 60s and the lower to mid-70s.

Looking ahead towards Thanksgiving, the holiday is looking to be mild, with daytime highs in the upper 60s and the lower to mid-70s.

Rain chances are at about 50% for Thanksgiving Day. Models are still in disagreement with the timing, with most wanting to bring in late rain shower chances. Rain chances are also on the rise for Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned to FOX10 for the latest details.

Sunshine comes back just in time for the second half of the weekend.

