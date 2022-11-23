“Jughead” dog captured safely in Bay Minette, looking for his “furever” home

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A stray dog was taken prisoner to…plastic. He roamed through Bay Minette with a plastic jug stuck on its head, and it had people doing a double take.

Bay Minette Animal Control said with the help of concerned citizens, they were able to track down the four-legged friend, but it was no easy feat. They suspected the dog wandered through town for about two weeks with the jug.

Now, he’s been appropriately named ‘Jughead.’

The two-year-old dog was found near Southside Baptist Church off Brady Road Friday.

“We tried and tried to get down on the ground, in corners, to try and get near him, but even with the jug, we couldn’t get close enough,” said Ashlynn Hale, Bay Minette Animal Control Officer.

Hale said after weeks of trying to help the poor pup, they couldn’t get their hands on him, so animal control laid traps, then he walked right in.

Now, he’s a happy pup without the jug and dressed in a ‘Bark Minette’ bandana. He only suffered cuts on his legs. Surprisingly, animal control said there are no injuries to his neck or face.

Though Hale said he’s pretty savvy.

“He had rubbed a hole in the bottom of it, where he had to have been eating somehow, or getting rainwater,” she said. “He was so smart to do that.”

After going on quite the adventure through the lens of a jug, he’s now looking to find a home for Christmas.

“He’s getting out of his comfort zone, and that’s the best thing to do with these dogs that have been on the run their whole life,” said Hale. “You don’t know what they have dealt with before. We’re just hoping he goes to a really good home when he’s ready to.”

Jughead is set to be up for adoption in two weeks.

For adoption information, reach out to Ashlynn.hale@cityofbayminetteal.gov.

