Local non-profit needs help to continue serving the community

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -One Meal Mobile is a local non-profit that helps anyone in need who lives in Alabama.

“We don’t care where they live or how much money they make,” said CEO and President Michelle Stewart. “Just come down and get them a free box of groceries from 9:00-1:00.”

They do it by buying the food from Feeding the Gulf Coast at a discount. President and CEO Michelle Stewart and her team spend every Wednesday stocking up to get ready for their distributions. They’ve given out more than 250,000 pounds of food this year. Lately, their job has been tougher.

“Not so much is available that was available back then and the prices there have gone up and just got to try to do what we can do,” added Stewart.

Along with prices, demand has gone up. Stewart says they’ve gained at least 200 people in need of help. Meaning they now help over 2,000 people a month. Unfortunately, they’ve had to close a few times this year.

“That breaks my heart. This is my heart and soul here. I know what it’s like to be hungry. I know what it’s like to go without,” said Stewart.

Even with the new obstacles, their mission doesn’t change.

“If we can just take a little stress off anybody people really deserve it. It’s hard out here,” said Stewart.

One Meal Mobile is also looking for anyone who could donate a working freezer or cooler. If you’d like to help with that or volunteer or donate money you can go to their Facebook page for more information. You can also go there if you want to be a sponsor or make monthly donations.

You can also donate with any of the following:

Paypal: paypal.me/onemealmobile

Cashapp: $0nemeal

Venmo: @onemeal

Checks/Money orders payable to One Meal Mobile

P.O. Box 172

Chunchula, Al 36521

---

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.