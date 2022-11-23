Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mississippi-based furniture company lays off 2,700 workers

United Furniture is laying off its employees.
United Furniture is laying off its employees.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi-based company that had become one of the largest furniture businesses in the country has laid off nearly its entire workforce.

United Furniture Industries sent a memo via email and text to workers late Monday night informing them not to report to their shifts Tuesday.

Approximately 2,700 workers lost their jobs. Most of the workers live in northeast Mississippi, but the company also laid off employees at its North Carolina and California plants.

The memo said the layoffs were made at the instruction of the company’s board of directors and were due to “unforeseen business circumstances.”

Latest News

Tyre Sampson, 14, died after falling from the world's tallest free-standing drop tower in March...
Florida amusement park where Tyre Sampson fell to his death fined $250,000
Hospital bed
Over half of Mississippi’s rural hospitals risk closing
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes against East Tennessee State during the...
Mississippi St. sets records, blasts East Tennessee St. 56-7
Texas Southern forward John Walker III, left, strips the ball from Auburn forward Jaylin...
No. 13 Auburn defeats Texas Southern 72-56