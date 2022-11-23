Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mobile man sentenced to 97 months in fentanyl distribution conspiracy

Christopher Porter Seals
Christopher Porter Seals(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was sentenced this month to 97 months in federal prison for a fentanyl distribution conspiracy, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama.

Christopher Porter Seals received the five-year mandatory minimum with an additional 37 months for violation of his supervised release conditions from a prior federal conviction.

The arrest stems from an incident back in March where Seals showed up at someone’s apartment unannounced with a backpack containing money and two plastic bags of drugs. According to authorities, Seals was on his way to Atlanta to deliver cell phones to his brother in prison.

Court documents showed that Seals was in possession of over 100 grams of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl which he intended to distribute.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Steven R. "L.O." Hansen ... pleads guilty to federal gun charge.
Foley man pleads guilty to illegal gun sales – including some weapons used in crimes
Amtrak, freight railroads reach agreement to return passenger trains to Gulf Coast
Amtrak, freight railroads reach agreement to return passenger trains to Gulf Coast
Fugitive files: Nov 22, 2022
Fugitive files: Nov 22, 2022
Amtrak, freight railroads reach agreement to return passenger trains to Gulf Coast