Mobile man sentenced to 97 months in fentanyl distribution conspiracy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was sentenced this month to 97 months in federal prison for a fentanyl distribution conspiracy, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama.

Christopher Porter Seals received the five-year mandatory minimum with an additional 37 months for violation of his supervised release conditions from a prior federal conviction.

The arrest stems from an incident back in March where Seals showed up at someone’s apartment unannounced with a backpack containing money and two plastic bags of drugs. According to authorities, Seals was on his way to Atlanta to deliver cell phones to his brother in prison.

Court documents showed that Seals was in possession of over 100 grams of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl which he intended to distribute.

