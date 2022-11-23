Advertise With Us
Mobile PD: Tillman’s Corner shooting victim suffers life-threatening injuries

Mobile police officers investigate a shooting at a motel parking lot in Tillman’s Corner.
Mobile police officers investigate a shooting at a motel parking lot in Tillman’s Corner.(FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department reports officers responded today to a shooting at a motel parking lot in Tillman’s Corner.

One male victim was shot and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police said.

FOX10 News has a crew on the scene and has learned two people were involved in the incident at Extend-a-Suites, at 5450 Coca-Cola Road, and that the shooting suspect is not at large.

This is a developing story.

---

