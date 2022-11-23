Mother to Chickasaw homicide victim speaks out after latest arrest

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX 10 News spoke with the mother of a 21-year-old woman who was gunned down at a home in Chickasaw last week.

Kimberly Robles was killed after investigators say two men pulled up to the house and shot her several times.

An arrest was made late Monday night, Cayenne Tate, is sitting in Metro Jail charged with murder.

Chickasaw Police Chief Keith Miller says they aren’t sure if Tate was the driver or shooter that night.

Investigators don’t believe Tate has any prior relationship with the victim.

Her mother Maribel Robles says she’s never seen him before.

“Kimberly has a family we loved her so much,” Maribel said. “We still can’t understand what happened. We miss her. If somebody out there that knows what happened or who or what please say something.”

The shooting happened at a home in Chickasaw on 3rd avenue last Thursday.

Investigators say she was shot when two men pulled up to the driveway, fired inside several times, and sped off.

Maribel says she was in shock when officers showed up at her home banging on the door.

She says she had just spoken to her daughter a few hours before the shooting.

“He said Kimberly was in an accident. The first thing we thought it was a car accident because she was driving,” Maribel said. “And then he said something about gunshots. We freaked out, we just get dressed quickly and head to the hospital.”

She says after they made it to the hospital they were told Kimberly didn’t make it.

Chickasaw police arrested Cayenne Tate. Tate is charged with her murder.

According to Chief Miller more arrests could be on the way.

“We suspect that there is another person involved and we will continue to follow those leads until we determine otherwise,” Chief Miller said.

Her brother Jonathan has started a Go Fund Me to help with Kimberly’s funeral which will be held Wednesday.

He says they can’t make sense of how this happened to her.

“She liked music. She was very artistic as well,” Jonathan said. “We always texted. She was just a person like you and I, here today gone tomorrow I guess. You never know what to expect.”

As she leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter the family is left with the question of why...

“I love her so much. I know we fight sometimes Kimberly, but all that I wanted was the best for you baby. I’d love to have her with me,” Maribel said.

Tate has a bond hearing scheduled for Thursday.

---

