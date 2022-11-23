Official says 4 Philly high school students shot near school

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Four students were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting shortly after their Philadelphia high school let out early for the day on Wednesday, a city schools spokesperson said.

“One was shot in the shoulder, one was shot in the knee and the two others have graze wounds,” the district’s deputy chief of communications, Monique Braxton, said in a phone interview.

The shooting took place about a block from Overbrook High School in West Philadelphia, where school let out early because of parent-teacher conferences, Braxton said.

Braxton said the district’s Office of School Safety told her the students were at a corner store when the shooting occurred.

“We don’t know who was targeted, if any of the four of them were targeted,” Braxton said. All four victims were taken for hospital treatment and parents were being notified early Wednesday afternoon.

“This is outrageous, that young people would be shot shortly after being dismissed from their high school,” Braxton said.

Officer Miguel Torres, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department, said that the shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. He said victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Lankenau Medical Center and all were in stable condition.

