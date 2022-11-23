Advertise With Us
Several events set this week at Mobile Animal Shelter

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile is planning several events at the Mobile Animal Shelter this week.

A dog and cat adoption event is set for Friday, Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the shelter on Owens Street.

Residents may be able to get all the adoption fees waived.

Those who you don’t want to adopt can learn about fostering a dog or cat.

Then on Saturday, the city is hosting “Trot Off the Turkey,” a volunteer dog walking event at the shelter. Participants can get some exercise while walking dogs at the shelter. This event is from noon until 2 p.m. Volunteers must be 18 or older. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

