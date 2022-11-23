South Alabama continues historic season with a Senior Day matchup against Old Dominion

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s been a historic season for the South Alabama Jaguars. The Jags have already set new program marks for overall and conference wins this season. All while clinching bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016. But it’s not something the team talks about.

“We don’t ever set goals, we don’t talk about bowl games or conference championships that’s not something that we do here,” said head coach Kane Wommack. “We talk about being relentless in the details to our process.”

That process has led them to a 9-2 record with a chance at their first 10 win season this Saturday against Old Dominion. Head coach Kane Wommack says not only has the process led to more wins but a different approach on and off the field.

“That’s probably what I’m more excited about,” said Wommack. “Our process and the way we do things is being solidified and then obviously the outcome is taking care of itself.”

With the wins has also comes a new sense of pride from the players and the fans.

“You get to see it year by year with how things have picked up with the success of South Alabama just being able to have that support from our fans has been exciting,” said cornerback Darrell Luter Jr.

Not only is this Saturday a chance to add to history but it’s also the last home game for the seniors who have helped turn the program around.

“I knew what it was and what they we’re trying to do to turn the program around so senior night is going to be very special,” said offensive lineman James Jackson.

Especially for 6th year seniors Jalen Wayne and AJ DeShazor who were just getting started when coach Wommack was still the defensive coordinator. He says the impact they’ve made will be felt for quite some time.

“What I’m very proud of is these guys are going to be able to walk out of this stadium for the last time knowing that they’ve changed the trajectory of South Alabama football for years to come,” said Wommack.

Kickoff against Old Dominion is scheduled for 11:00 Saturday morning.

---

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.