Travelers hit the road early Wednesday morning ahead of Thanksgiving

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Millions of Americans are expected to travel this long holiday weekend.

With Thanksgiving being one of the busiest travel days of the year, many travelers hit the road early Wednesday morning to miss the traffic.

“We just want to beat the traffic.”

Father and daughter, Greg and Skylar Scott are headed to Charleston, South Carolina to see family.

The pair said they are on schedule and traveling at a good pace.

“So far, we’re doing alright. We started at four this morning, that should put us there by four,” said Greg Scott.

Before heading to their thanksgiving destinations, road-trippers made a pit stop at Buc-ees.

“This is usually our favorite stop to come out here, we go to Pensacola a lot, so we always stop at Buc-ees,” said Jen McCullough, “clean bathrooms, super safe, lots to do, big area for the dog.”

The McCullough family has a long trip ahead of them as they make their way to Naples, Florida.

“It’s a 10 1/2 hour drive. We’re from Gulfport, Mississippi so we have a long ways to go, and trying to get out before the traffic comes,” said McCullough.

Those hitting the roads early were able to beat the traffic like they were hoping.

“It’s going to get bad later on this evening, so I left early,” said Shane Douglas, a traveler from Georgia, “it’s free, it’s moving really good right now so it’s the best time to be going.”

With long trips on tap for many, filling up the gas tank will be a must. Triple “a,” says gas prices are still sliding down. The national average for a gallon of regular is around $3.61, at Buc-ees it’s $2.95.

