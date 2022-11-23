United Way and Lifeline food pantry host event for paper mill employees who were laid off

JACKSON, Ala. (WALA) - The United Way teamed up with Lifeline Food Pantry Wednesday to make this holiday week a little brighter for some folks in Clarke County.

They held an event to give food to the over 300 employees who were let go two weeks ago from the PCA paper mill in Jackson.

“We want to make sure that the families have what they need for the six to eight weeks or even longer to get them through this difficult time while they’re in between jobs,” said Leslie Schraeder from United Way Southwest Alabama.

“When we found out that so many employees lost their jobs, especially leading up to the holidays. We immediately started seeking out resources to see how we would be able to help,” said Crystal Wilson with Lifeline Outreach Ministries & Food Pantry.

And the result was large amounts of chicken, fish, bread and vegetables ready to be handed out to former employees, including Grady Reasor.

“It’s kind of a tough time during the holidays. But we thank God for the blessings that we’re getting. This is a real blessing,” Reasor said.

And it takes a lot to put it all together. That’s why the United Way enlisted the help of local students.

“The Feeding the Gulf Coast truck dropped off the food at 8:30 and we have been working nonstop to sort, pack, and prepare the food boxes for these families,” said Trista Stout-Walker from United Way Southwest Alabama.

And families like Reasor’s definitely appreciate it.

“They’ve been real nice. They spoke to me and it’s just blowing me away as much stuff that they’re giving us and how they’re taking care of us. It’s a blessing,” Reasor said.

