Weather today looks good for Thanksgiving travel

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a very mild start to the day on the Gulf Coast with many spots sitting in the mid to upper 50s as of 5 a.m. The weather today will be really nice for any Thanksgiving travel and will probably be our nicest day between now and Saturday.

You’ll need to run your air conditioner this afternoon as temps are projected to reach the mid 70s later this afternoon. A large mass of rain is going to move in Thursday night and into Friday as a Gulf Low brings a major increase in moisture to the region. Most of the daytime hours on Thanksgiving will be dry, but by late afternoon the showers will start and by Thursday night it will be wet and stormy. Severe weather isn’t expected. The rain exits during the day Friday, but another round of rain and storms moves in on Saturday. This could impact the Iron Bowl on Saturday afternoon. We see dry and quiet weather on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s for the next 7 days with morning temps in the upper 40s and low 50s most days.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.