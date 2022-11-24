Fugitive Files: Teen wanted in connection with shooting at Sandpiper Townhomes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files is looking for a teenager accused of robbing and shooting someone at the Sandpiper Townhomes last week.

The suspect, 18-year-old Jakel Thompson, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has tattoos and dreadlocks with blond tips.

Officers responded to Ascension Providence hospital Nov. 15, in reference to one shot.

According to the Mobile Police Department, the victim’s girlfriend said she drove the victim to the apartment complex at 4950 Government Boulevard with a male subject who may have been known to him. The victim and the subject, later identified as Thompson, got into an argument which turned into a fight that then resulted in the shooting, police said. The victim’s girlfriend drove him to the hospital, according to authorities.

Thompson faces charges of robbery, assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle, according to MPD.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 251-208-7211.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.