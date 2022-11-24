Advertise With Us
Looking good for Thanksgiving!

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

It will be cloudy and warm, but otherwise quiet for our Thanksgiving Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Rain will move in later in the evening. Expect heavier showers during the overnight hours into Friday morning. No severe weather is expected, just rain.

Some of that rain will be leftover early Friday morning if you are headed out shopping so bring an umbrella. After lunch the rain will be gone, and highs will be in the low 70s.

Another round of showers and storms will come in Saturday, but the good news is that the timing isn’t until late in the afternoon and early evening, so much of the day will be okay.

Have a great holiday!

