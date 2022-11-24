Looking good for Thanksgiving!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

It will be cloudy and warm, but otherwise quiet for our Thanksgiving Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Rain will move in later in the evening. Expect heavier showers during the overnight hours into Friday morning. No severe weather is expected, just rain.

Some of that rain will be leftover early Friday morning if you are headed out shopping so bring an umbrella. After lunch the rain will be gone, and highs will be in the low 70s.

Another round of showers and storms will come in Saturday, but the good news is that the timing isn’t until late in the afternoon and early evening, so much of the day will be okay.

Have a great holiday!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.