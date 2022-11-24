Many kicked off their Thanksgiving celebration at the 13th annual Turkey Trot for Hope

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Before folks were able to chow down on their thanksgiving meal, many headed to Downtown, Mobile for the 13th annual Turkey Trot for Hope.

It’s a fundraiser to support Rapahope, a non-profit organization that offers free, year-round programming for families battling childhood cancer.

“Over the years we’ve seen Cancer affect an entire family, not just the child with Cancer so we have a variety of programs that we offer free of charge,” said Madi Pickering, Operations Director, Rapahope.

The energy was electric at Mardi Gras Park as runners and families warmed up for their pre-thanksgiving meal exercise.

When you looked around, there was no shortage of turkeys or fun.

“She made it all, we made the outfits ourselves,” said one family.

Folks dressed up and took festive photos to get into the thanksgiving spirit.

Many said they couldn’t think of a better way to spend their morning.

“I did it last year, we just moved to the area and I was really impressed by the event so I brought the family out this year,” said the Disalle family.

“Well I came out here to support the cancer movement and I just wanted to try out my first 5k race,” said Sean Powe.

“Honestly, I just wanted to dress up like a turkey,” said Rurly Phasay.

As the clock hit 8 a.m. the runners ran or walked the 5K run.

Runners were cheered on as they crossed the finish line. The first runner completed the 5K in 16 minutes and 38 seconds.

After the 5K, there was also a fun, 1-mile Gobble Wobble.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.