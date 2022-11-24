Rain possible Thanksgiving afternoon, evening

(WALA) - Heading into tonight, clouds will build closer toward the sunrise. Overnight lows will only drop down into the upper 40s for our inland spots, and the lower to mid- 50s elsewhere.

Heading into Thanksgiving, we will be starting off mild and cloudy. Temperatures will continue to warm up into the afternoon, maxing out in the mid-70s for many spots. Rain chances will creep into the forecast by the second half of the day.

Morning and lunchtime plans are looking great, but expect rain chances to ramp up after 3 p.m. Evening plans are looking to be on the wet side.

The rain and mild conditions will continue into Black Friday. We won’t see the rain clear out until late Saturday. Sunday, sunshine comes back with daytime highs in the 60s.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.