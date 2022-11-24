Advertise With Us
Texas tourist dies at Crab Island after striking his head

File photo, Crab Island
File photo, Crab Island(Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DESTIN, Fl. (WALA) - A Texas man has died at Crab Island after hitting his head going down the slide of his rental pontoon boat.

The 63-year old victim went down the slide into three to four feet of water around 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday and did not resurface, according to the family . Members of the family jumped in to try and save him while the Coast Guard, firefighters from Okaloosa Island and Destin and EMS all responded to the scene.

The victim was transported to the HCA Fort Walton Beach-Destin Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

