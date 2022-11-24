Waterfront Missions welcoming homeless for their Thanksgiving meal

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Waterfront Mission in Mobile said no one should left be alone on Thanksgiving, so it is providing for the homeless and hungry.

Already this week, the mission has spread holiday cheer and fed more than 1,000 people. They expect hundreds more on Thanksgiving Day for their 73rd annual banquet.

Rebecca Kirkland could be considered one of many unsung heroes. She is a kitchen connoisseur, and the woman behind the stove cooking for thousands this Thanksgiving.

She said this is her joy every holiday season.

“People coming up and getting a plate of food, especially a plate of hot food during the holidays is so nice,” she said. “To bless people with something they may not have.”

Tables were set up with verses of encouragement. Organizers said they expect around 200 people at the banquet, and the doors are wide open for anyone needing a table to come.

“No one should spend the holidays hungry,” said Jim Langston, director of Waterfront Mission Mobile. “No one should spend it alone. We want them to come in and find that God loves them, and we love them and care about them, especially those that are housing insecure.”

Kirkland added this is the day she looks forward to every year.

“It is my favorite holiday because the whole purpose of Thanksgiving is to be thankful for the other 364 days of the year,” she said.

Once again, the banquet starts at 11 a.m. on North Washington Avenue in downtown Mobile.

Year-round, Waterfront Missions said it needs donations, especially clothing.

