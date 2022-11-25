Daphne High School and local churches pair up to hand out Thanksgiving meals

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne High School partnered with Three Circle Church and Bay Life Church to host a community Thanksgiving meal.

The event took place at the high school and began at 11 a.m. and went until 2 p.m. The event also had live music and activities for kids.

The event coordinators said one reason for the event is more people are moving to Daphne and they want new residents to feel welcome.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.