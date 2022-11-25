A few showers, otherwise cloudy and warm

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

There are a few, light showers leftover for our Friday morning. If you are headed out shopping bring an umbrella just in case. After lunch the rain will be gone, but it will remain cloudy. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Another round of showers and storms will come in Saturday, but the good news is that the timing isn’t until later in the afternoon and early evening, so the first half of the day will be okay. With that line of rain there will be some imbedded thunderstorms with a very small risk of severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has given us a Level 1 Marginal risk (out of 5) for Saturday afternoon/evening.

Have a great weekend!

---

