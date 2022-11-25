Advertise With Us
Gulf Shores Police respond to shots fired call at Gulf State Park Lodge

Gulf Shores Police at Gulf State Park Lodge.
Gulf Shores Police at Gulf State Park Lodge.(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Gulf Shores Police Department they received a call this afternoon reporting shots fired at the Gulf State Park Lodge.

Officers with the Gulf Shores Police responded with the help of surrounding agencies and set up a perimeter.

According to police, no shooting victims were located and there is no evidence to suggest that a shooting has occurred.

Gulf State Park Lodge.
Gulf State Park Lodge.(WALA)

Gulf Shores Police Department says the incident appears to be a prank call or “swatting” incident.  The investigation is continuing to determine the origin of the phone call.

