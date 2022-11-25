Gulf Shores Police respond to shots fired call at Gulf State Park Lodge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Gulf Shores Police Department they received a call this afternoon reporting shots fired at the Gulf State Park Lodge.

Officers with the Gulf Shores Police responded with the help of surrounding agencies and set up a perimeter.

According to police, no shooting victims were located and there is no evidence to suggest that a shooting has occurred.

Gulf State Park Lodge. (WALA)

Gulf Shores Police Department says the incident appears to be a prank call or “swatting” incident. The investigation is continuing to determine the origin of the phone call.

