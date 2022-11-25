Mississippi State wins 2022 Egg Bowl, 24-22

OXFORD, Miss. (WDAM) - It was a tight game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at the 2022 Egg Bowl with the latter winning the bowl with a 24-22 victory.

During the first quarter, Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart faked the handoff and dropped back, connecting with the former bulldog Malik Heath. The Rebels had to settle for a field goal though, Ole Miss leading 3-0.

Mississippi State was looking to get points on the board. Will Rogers with plenty of time finds Austin Williams over the middle.

The Bulldogs knocked on the door as #7 Jo’quavious Marks punched it in. State took a 7 - 3 lead.

Rebels would answer with a pair of field goals to take the lead back.

State with the ball and Rogers back to pass again was forced out the pocket and Otis Reese with an incredible interception.

Ole Miss took over, and Will turned it into points as Dart rolled out and finds J.J. Pegues, who walks into the endzone untouched. the Rebel’s first t-d of the game gave them a 16 - 7 lead

Trying to get some points before the half, Will Rogers with some time finds #5 Lideatrick Griffin for 6. State heads into the locker room down 2

Into the 4th quarter, State had a 1-point lead. Rogers finds a wide-open Rara Thomas to extend the lead 24 - 16

However, It would get crazy later in the game. The Rebels drive after Rogers’ fumble. Dart finds Dayton Wade.

The Rebels went in for 2 to tie the game. Dart tries to flip it, but it failed.

Mississippi State wins the Egg Bowl 24-22

