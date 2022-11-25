Advertise With Us
Mobile PD assist Prichard PD in car chase

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile PD helped Prichard PD end a car chase on Virginia Street today.

Prichard Police say the chase started after they attempted to pull a car over that was involved in a drug deal they witnessed during an undercover drug operation.

Two people were taken into custody.

