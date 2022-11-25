Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

One dead in Santa Rosa County crash

A man is dead following a crash in Santa Rosa County.
A man is dead following a crash in Santa Rosa County.(ap newsroom)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 35-year-old man from Flomaton, Alabama is dead after a crash in Santa Rosa County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, he was traveling north in his pickup truck on US Highway 90 early Friday morning. While driving through a construction zone, just south of County Road 197A, the pickup truck ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail end.

Troopers said the driver of the pickup was pronounced dead on the scene. No other vehicles or people were involved.

FHP said the next of kin has been attempted to be notified, but they have been unsuccessful in locating them.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Troy Brown (left) and Toby Priest (right) were arrested for shoplifting at Tractor Supply.
Tractor Supply customer shoots out tire to stop shoplifters
One man has been arrested after a fatal shooting in the parking lot of KahunaOS Bar & Grill on...
Ocean Springs man identified as victim of fatal shooting in bar parking lot
Auburn cheerleader using platform to advocate for men's health
Auburn cheerleader using platform to advocate for men’s health after beating cancer
black friday shopping
‘There was no line, I walked right in”, Black Friday shopper says