Shoppers anticipating Black Friday bargains despite rising inflation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holiday season kicks off Friday with one of the most anticipated shopping days of the year...Black Friday.

But there are a couple of factors working against retailers this year. Rising inflation and a wet start to the weekend.

Normally shoppers would be heading out the door after they’ve cleaned their plates Thursday.

This year several major retailers opted to close their doors this Thanksgiving holiday.

One shopper traveling from Memphis, Felipe Arteaga, isn’t complaining though.

“I want to live the experience more on Friday so it’s really like the actual Black Friday,” Arteaga said. “So I think it’s going to be really cool.”

With inflation on the rise this year many people are hunting for good bargains.

From September through October, shoppers paid roughly 18% more for furniture and appliances than they did a year ago, according to a recent study.

Another shopper Eva Garcia says the deals aren’t as good as they use to be.

“When I was like freshman year in school they were like way better deals than now. The deals are not that much,” Garcia said. “If something is like $20 now it’s going to be like $18.”

Black Friday kicks off the holiday season and is projected to be one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Not everyone gets out into the crowds.

Zoe Laughlin says she prefers to wait it out until Cyber Monday.

“It’s very chaotic everyone’s all out and about. Everyone’s very rude, and inconsiderate of everyone else around them,” Laughlin said. “I personally if I’m going to do any sale shopping it’ll probably be online.”

Many stores will be opening their doors early Friday morning to welcome shoppers.

