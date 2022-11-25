Advertise With Us
Theodore man charged with attempted murder during domestic dispute

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Theodore man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and domestic violence early Thanksgiving morning.

Police say they responded to a domestic dispute call at Idlemoore Court at approximately 1:30 a.m. Officers discovered a victim had been stabbed multiple times and located the subject, Steven Mann, 40, and took him into custody.

Mann’s bond hearing is scheduled for tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. according to jail records.

