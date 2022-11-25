Tractor Supply customer shoots out tire to stop shoplifters

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Customers at Tractor Supply helped prevent two men from shoplifting today, according to authorities.

Officers said they responded to a call regarding shots fired at the Tractor Supply located at 5618 Highway 90 at approximately 9:10 a.m. Friday morning.

Upon arrival, police said they discovered a male subject had left the store without paying for merchandise. As the man attempted to get into a waiting vehicle, he was stopped and detained by a bystander. The driver of the vehicle attempted to leave and a second bystander fired shots at his tires. The driver fled and was later located according to officers.

Toby Priest, 53, and Troy Brown, 46, were identified by authorities as the two suspects and were arrested and charged with theft of property. Priest was also charged with driving with a suspended license.

