Multiple people shot at Paparazzi Club on Dauphin Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating after multiple people were shot early Saturday morning at the Paparazzi Club.

Police responded to the nightclub at 216 Dauphin St. about 2:16 p.m. after it was reported that shots were fired. Officers found two 27-year-old victims, a male and a female, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. Police said the female sustained a life-threatening injury, and the male a non-life-threatening injury.

While officers were at University Hospital, two additional victims arrived by personal vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said a 33-year-old male and a 32-year-old female suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said this is an active investigation. If you were at the club and have any information concerning this shooting, you are asked to call police at 251-208-7211.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.