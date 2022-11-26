Advertise With Us
Pensacola woman dies in Mobile County crash

(Source: MGN)
By WALA Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:35 p.m. Friday has claimed the life of a Pensacola woman.

Shanda D. Butler, 54, was fatally injured when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the roadway and struck several trees, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Butler was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on U.S. 45 near the 21 mile marker, approximately five miles south of Citronelle in Mobile County. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

