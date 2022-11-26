Storms late in the day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Much of our Saturday will be cloudy, mild, and windy, but late in the day a line of storms will roll in. Timing looks to be from around 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. So hopefully you can work your plans around this system.

With that line of rain there will be some imbedded thunderstorms with a very small risk of severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has given us a Level 1 Marginal risk (out of 5) for Saturday afternoon/evening. That means a 5% risk of damaging winds and a 2% risk of tornadoes. Those are very small risks, but they’re not zero so we suggest you download our FOX10 weather app from the App store to stay informed.

Conditions will be a lot better Sunday. Sunshine will return and temperatures will be pleasant with highs in the upper 60s.

Have a great weekend!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.