AP Poll: Alabama climbs to No. 6 after beating Auburn
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama climbed two spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after taking down Auburn, 49-27, on Saturday.
The Crimson Tide moves up to No. 6 in the AP rankings released on Sunday.
LSU fell five spots to No. 11 after losing to Texas A&M, Oregon fell to No. 15 and Notre Dame fell all the way down to No. 19 after their loss to USC.
Georgia (12-0) remains in the top spot with 58 first-place votes and Michigan climbed to No. 2 with five first-place votes. The Bulldogs will face LSU in the SEC Championship Game next Saturday in Atlanta. Michigan, meanwhile, will face 8-4 Purdue in the Big Ten Championship.
The next College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday, November 29, with the final rankings coming December 4.
AP POLL
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|1
|Georgia
|12-0
|2
|Michigan
|12-0
|3
|TCU
|12-0
|4
|USC
|11-1
|5
|Ohio State
|11-1
|6
|Alabama
|10-2
|7
|Tennessee
|10-2
|8
|Penn State
|10-2
|9
|Washington
|10-2
|10
|Clemson
|10-2
|11
|LSU
|9-3
|12
|Utah
|9-3
|13
|Kansas State
|9-3
|14
|Florida State
|9-3
|15
|Oregon
|9-3
|16
|Oregon State
|9-3
|17
|UCLA
|9-3
|18
|Tulane
|10-2
|19
|Notre Dame
|8-4
|20
|South Carolina
|8-4
|21
|Texas
|8-4
|22
|UCF
|9-3
|23
|UTSA
|10-2
|24
|North Carolina
|9-3
|25
|Mississippi State
|9-3
