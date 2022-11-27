Advertise With Us
AP Poll: Alabama climbs to No. 6 after beating Auburn

Alabama tight end Cameron Latu (81) and running back Jase McClellan (2) celebrate a touchdown...
Alabama tight end Cameron Latu (81) and running back Jase McClellan (2) celebrate a touchdown against Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Nov 26, 2022. (Crimson Tide Photos | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama climbed two spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after taking down Auburn, 49-27, on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide moves up to No. 6 in the AP rankings released on Sunday.

LSU fell five spots to No. 11 after losing to Texas A&M, Oregon fell to No. 15 and Notre Dame fell all the way down to No. 19 after their loss to USC.

Georgia (12-0) remains in the top spot with 58 first-place votes and Michigan climbed to No. 2 with five first-place votes. The Bulldogs will face LSU in the SEC Championship Game next Saturday in Atlanta. Michigan, meanwhile, will face 8-4 Purdue in the Big Ten Championship.

The next College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday, November 29, with the final rankings coming December 4.

AP POLL

RANKTEAMRECORD
1Georgia12-0
2Michigan12-0
3TCU12-0
4USC11-1
5Ohio State11-1
6Alabama10-2
7Tennessee10-2
8Penn State10-2
9Washington10-2
10Clemson10-2
11LSU9-3
12Utah9-3
13Kansas State9-3
14Florida State9-3
15Oregon9-3
16Oregon State9-3
17UCLA9-3
18Tulane10-2
19Notre Dame8-4
20South Carolina8-4
21Texas8-4
22UCF9-3
23UTSA10-2
24North Carolina9-3
25Mississippi State9-3

