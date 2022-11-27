AP Poll: Alabama climbs to No. 6 after beating Auburn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama climbed two spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after taking down Auburn, 49-27, on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide moves up to No. 6 in the AP rankings released on Sunday.

LSU fell five spots to No. 11 after losing to Texas A&M, Oregon fell to No. 15 and Notre Dame fell all the way down to No. 19 after their loss to USC.

Georgia (12-0) remains in the top spot with 58 first-place votes and Michigan climbed to No. 2 with five first-place votes. The Bulldogs will face LSU in the SEC Championship Game next Saturday in Atlanta. Michigan, meanwhile, will face 8-4 Purdue in the Big Ten Championship.

The next College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday, November 29, with the final rankings coming December 4.

AP POLL

RANK TEAM RECORD 1 Georgia 12-0 2 Michigan 12-0 3 TCU 12-0 4 USC 11-1 5 Ohio State 11-1 6 Alabama 10-2 7 Tennessee 10-2 8 Penn State 10-2 9 Washington 10-2 10 Clemson 10-2 11 LSU 9-3 12 Utah 9-3 13 Kansas State 9-3 14 Florida State 9-3 15 Oregon 9-3 16 Oregon State 9-3 17 UCLA 9-3 18 Tulane 10-2 19 Notre Dame 8-4 20 South Carolina 8-4 21 Texas 8-4 22 UCF 9-3 23 UTSA 10-2 24 North Carolina 9-3 25 Mississippi State 9-3

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.