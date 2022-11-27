Mobile Optimist Club’s Christmas Tree lot is back in business this year

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After having to cancel the sale of their Christmas trees last year, the Mobile Optimist Club’s Christmas tree lot is back in business.

Christmas trees once again filled the popular lot at the corner of Virginia and Ann streets in Mobile.

“We were referred to this lot several years ago and have been buying them here as I said for years and just haven’t been able to the last couple, but were back and so are they,” said Greg Halliday.

The community is thrilled that they’re able to carry on their tradition of buying a Christmas tree from this lot.

“We always found that the trees that came from this lot were pretty good trees, a little better quality, and naturally if you can help the optimist club why not?” said Halliday.

“we’ve been coming a number of years. My daughter-in-law teaches at George Hall, so she knows some of the kids that work here,” said Joe Arensberg, “So we’ve been doing this for at least 7 or 8 years now.”

Loyal customers flowed into the tree lot, a much merrier sight after having to cancel last year. A tree shortage was the culprit.

“We’ve had problems getting trees, we’ve searched all over,” said Thomas James, Mobile Optimist Club, “now that was last year, this year we did the same thing and we were able to find a few trees, 500, usually we have a thousand.”

Thomas James said they’re used to getting their trees from North Carolina, but they had to go North this year.

“We had to buy them up in Canada, so it’s been quite an ordeal trying to find Christmas trees, the whole industry is that way, they’re short of trees,” said James, “of course the prices of skyrocketed on trees in the last 2-3 years at any rate they were able to sell us 500 trees.”

All the money the Mobile Optimist Club makes from selling trees goes to the local Boys and Girls Clubs and other youth organizations.

“We still have a lot of really nice trees, we like to see, we like to see in a couple of weeks nothing but the post that holds them up,” said James.

If you want to buy a Christmas tree from the Mobile Optimist Club, the lot is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.

They take cash and credit cards. No sales tax.

