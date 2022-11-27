South Alabama defeats Old Dominion 27-20 to cap off 10-win regular season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The South Alabama Jaguars returned to Hancock Whitney Stadium to host Old Dominion in the 2022 regular-season finale. Before the game, the Jags honored 17 seniors including wide receiver Jalen Wayne and cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. who accepted their Reese’s Senior Bowl invitations Friday evening.

The Jags answered an early Old Dominion touchdown with a 10-yard score from Carter Bradley to Caulin Lacy midway through the first quarter. That pass was the 6th receiving touchdown for Lacy this season.

The Monarchs would limit South Alabama’s offense to a pair of Diego Guajardo field goals to take a 20-13 lead into halftime.

The Jags’ offense came to life in the second half with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Bradley to Jalen Wayne. That gives Wayne nine receiving touchdowns on the year to set a new single-season record for most receiving touchdowns in school history.

Near the end of the 4th quarter, Bradley threw his third touchdown pass of the game to tight end DJ Thomas-Jones for the go-ahead score to give the Jags a 27-20 win. South Alabama finishes the regular season with a 10-2 record marking the first 10-win season in program history since making the jump to the FBS level.

Carter Bradley finished the game with 190 yards and 3 touchdowns marking the 7th time Bradley has thrown for at least three scores this year. Running back La’Damian Webb made his return to the lineup after missing last week’s game with an injury. Webb had 18 carries for 75 yards which makes him just the second 1,000 rusher in school history. Webb is just 42 yards shy of breaking the school record set by Tra Minter (1,057) back in 2019.

The Jaguars will now wait for Selection Sunday on December 4th to find out what bowl game they will play in.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.