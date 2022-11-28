Citronelle PD: “Armed and extremely dangerous” man wanted for second shooting in just over a month

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Citronelle Police Department was called to Woodland Dr. South, Sunday evening for a shooting.

When police arrived on the scene around 6:50 p.m. they found a male victim suffering from a bullet wound in the upper torso in the yard of the residence.

The Citronelle Fire Department along with Mobile County EMS arrived on the scene and provided medical treatment to the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital by helicopter in critical condition.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist with the investigation. During the course of the investigation, it was determined by the police that the shooter was Joshua Malcolm Skipper.

Skipper is wanted on prior felony warrants for Attempted Murder, Shooting into an occupied dwelling, and Certain Persons Forbidden to carry a firearm.

According to Citronelle police, the warrants stem from an incident that happened on Oct. 18 in Citronelle. At the time Officers responded to a residence on North Fifth Street in reference to a 911 hang-up call and were told by the victim that Skipper, her ex-boyfriend, had fired a single shot at her inside her residence. The suspect fled the scene when police arrived.

The Citronelle Police Department considers Skipper armed and extremely dangerous and needs assistance from the community to take this subject into custody. If you see him, do not approach him. Call 911 or the Citronelle Police Department at 251-866-5527.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.