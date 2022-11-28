Mobile man accused of murder had confrontation with victim’s sister, detective testifies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fatal shooting outside of a convenience store on Pecan Street came after an earlier confrontation with the victim’s sister, according to testimony at a preliminary hearing Monday.

The shooting occurred in August in front of Blessings Convenience, but police did not arrest Billy Russell Norwood, 55, until last month after a car he was driving crashed into an abandoned house on Martin Luther King Avenue.

Mobile County District Judge George Hardesty determined that prosecutors had enough evidence to send the case against Norwood to a grand jury.

Sgt. Kenneth Gillespie, a homicide investigator with the Mobile Police Department, laid out what appears to be a strong case that includes video surveillance and eyewitnesses. He the video from the store shows a man riding up to the establishment on a bicycle and confronting Eldred Bogan on the steps.

“You can tell that he ways something to the victim,” the detective testified. “He then slaps the victim with his left hand and then he shoots the victim in the chest.”

Gillespie testified police found a 9mm pistol in the car Norwood was driving when it crashed in October, but he added that it appears to be different from the murder weapon. But he also testified that the video matches what the store’s owner told police. He said the owner, who called 911, told police he has known Norwood for years but only by the nickname Billy the Kid.

Several other people in the area told police they saw him pedaling away on his bicycle after the shooting, Gillespie said.

The detective said that a witness told police that the victim’s sister earlier confronted him about carrying a gun on the street where children were playing. That came after Norwood had slapped a man and run him out of a campground, Gillespie said.

Questioned by police, Norwood at first denied knowing Bogan, according to Gillespie. He said investigators then showed the defendant a still image from the surveillance video showing him and Bogan together. At that point, Norwood admitted it was him but claimed that drugs impaired his memory, Gillespie said.

“He could tell me everything that happened before he got there,” he said. “He could tell me everything that happened after. But he couldn’t tell me what happened at the store.”

---

