Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Reports: Hugh Freeze hired as Auburn head football coach

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze looks towards his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze looks towards his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Mississippi won 27-14. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple national media outlets, including The Associated Press, are reporting that Auburn has hired Hugh Freeze as head coach of the university’s football program.

Freeze has served in the same capacity at Liberty University since Dec. 2018. This would be a return to the SEC for Freeze as he previously led the Ole Miss football program before resigning amid scandals in 2017.

Reports say the university could be making an official announcement on Monday.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Anthony Malek Alston ... charged with murder.
Testimony: Alleged M&M Food Mart murderer told victim, ‘I’ll shoot your (expletive) on camera’
ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Lissie Ann Megan Beavers, 12 years old
Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating missing 12-year-old
Family raising awareness to locate missing Saraland man
Family raising awareness to locate missing Saraland man