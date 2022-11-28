Risk of strong storms tomorrow

(WALA) - The fog is lifting out this morning and the sunshine is slowly starting to return. Expect Mostly Sunny conditions for most of the day today with no threats for rain. Highs today will reach the mid to low 70s. Clouds increase tomorrow and we’ll see the return of showers and storms.

Rain coverage tomorrow will be 60% and then increases to 70% Wednesday. There is the risk of strong storms but our severe probabilities are low but we’ll have to watch things closely. The odds will be very high in NW Mississippi for severe weather. The rain begins late morning tomorrow with strong storms starting Tuesday afternoon. We get a one-day cold snap on Thursday with sunshine, morning temperature in the upper 30s, and a high under 60 degrees.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.