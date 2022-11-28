Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating missing 12-year-old

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Lissie Ann Megan Beavers, 12 years old. Lissie was last seen in East Milton on 11/26/22.

If you have any information, please contact The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 850-983-1190.

---

