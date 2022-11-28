Advertise With Us
UPDATE: missing 12-year-old found safe

Lissie Ann Megan Beavers, 12 years old
Lissie Ann Megan Beavers, 12 years old
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
UPDATE

Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office has announced that Beavers has been located and is safe.

----

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Lissie Ann Megan Beavers, 12 years old. Lissie was last seen in East Milton on 11/26/22.

If you have any information, please contact The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 850-983-1190.

---

