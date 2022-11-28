We’ve got a very mild day on the Gulf Coast

(WALA) - We’ve got a very mild morning on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the mid to upper 50s as of 5am. The sky will be Mostly Sunny for the majority of the day today with no threats for rain. There is a chance of some Patchy Fog as you return to work and the kids return to school but that will be the only weather issue for this morning. Highs today will reach the mid to low 70s.

Clouds increase tomorrow and we’ll see the return of showers and storms. Rain coverage tomorrow will be 50% and then increase to 70% Wednesday. There is the risk of strong storms but our severe probabilities are low but we’ll have to watch things closely. The odds will be very high in NW Mississippi for severe weather. We get a one day cold snap on Thursday with sunshine, morning temperature in the upper 30s and a high under 60 degrees.

---

