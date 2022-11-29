AIDS Alabama South is hosting events for World Aids Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - AIDS Alabama South is hosting two events for World Aids Day on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The first event will provide free HIV and STI testing between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. at their clinic located at 4321 Downtowner Loop N in Mobile.

The second event will be held at Herz located at 4070 Government Boulevard where they will have drag performances and provide free HIV and STI testing between 6:00 p.m. and midnight.

Chance Shaw from AIDS Alabama South came by to discuss the events.

