Attorney: Dothan peanut parade shooter fired in self-defense

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - National Peanut Festival parade shooter Mekhi Lawton will be found not guilty, his attorney predicted on Tuesday.

“Stand your ground,” said Adam Parker, who believes Lawton fired in self-defense.

The 18-year-old is charged with fatally shooting one man and wounding another during the November 13 parade.

Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen, 22, of Dothan died.

“I think he was defending not only his life, but also the lives of his friends, one of whom was attacked” Parker said of Lawton.

The shooting happened as some in a crowd of thousands witnessed the Montana Street chaos only a few feet from the downtown parade route.

“Witnesses have told me that multiple shots were fired by multiple people,” Parker said. And he also believes several guns were drawn.

Lawton, who is jailed, has a pretrial hearing scheduled next month when a judge will consider if the case’s merits warrant a grand jury review.

Whether then or at trial, Parker is confident that Lawton will be cleared.

“The truth will set you free,” he said.

