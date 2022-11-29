Advertise With Us
Fairhope’s Magical Christmas Parade to take to the streets

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (City of Fairhope)- Santa’s coming to town! Fairhope’s Magical Christmas Parade will take to the streets of Fairhope on Friday, December 2.

The parade will begin at 7 pm at the intersection of Morphy and Section Street and continue down Section to Oak Street. The excitement will build as more than 60 parade units dazzle the crowd in anticipation of Santa Claus’ arrival to Fairhope for the holiday season!

WABF 1480 AM will also be broadcasting the parade live. For more information on Fairhope’s Magical Christmas Parade, please call 251-929-1474.

