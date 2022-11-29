FOX10 Playground Project revealed

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 has teamed up with local community partners to build Project Playground in the Toulminville area and today was the first reveal.

The playground is being built at 551 Summerville Street next to the YMCA.

The goal is to give kids in the area safe space to play, exercise and meet other kids in the area.

