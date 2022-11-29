Judge denies request to reduce bail for man charged in double murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge turned down a defense request to reduce bail Patrick Lewis who is charged in the murder of Tony and Leila Lewis.

Lewis is one of four men charged in the murder. The Lewis’s were killed in Happy Hill last year and are the grandparents of rapper Honeykomb Brazy’s.

Bail is set at 500-thousand dollars in that case. Lewis also has a 500-thousand dollar bail in a separate murder case. That combined one-million dollar bail will stay in place pending trial.

